Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ended its fiscal 2025 first quarter with $228 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, up 19.2% from its year-ago comp on the back of radically profitable iGaming operations that continue to generate free cash flow exceeding
Rush Street Interactive: Free Cash Flow And Liquidity Ramps Up
Summary
- Rush Street Interactive ended its fiscal 2025 first quarter with zero debt and $228 million in unrestricted cash on its balance sheet.
- The company is set to grow adjusted EBITDA by 35% year-over-year in 2025 at the midpoint of its guidance range.
- Broader macroeconomic concerns could weigh heavily on returns this year.
