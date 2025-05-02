Earnings Dilute Tariff Concerns

greenbutterfly/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news, in this week chock full of earnings. Welcome back to the show.

Brian Stewart: Thanks. Great to be here.

RS: Talk to us. We promised mega earnings and well, they delivered. I don't know if their sentiment delivered, but, certainly, the reports are out there. I think that we should start there. Would you agree?

BS: Yeah. Absolutely.

RS: So talk us through from the most important earnings report that you saw, cascading down to the least important, relatively speaking.

BS: Sure. I'll just talk about each company in turn, and we'll be here for a month.

RS: A hundred hours?

BS: So first of all, I think it's important to look at the bigger picture that as earnings come in it dilutes the concerns about tariffs and the economy.

Not that those go away completely, but I think the market was craving a return to normalcy in a way where fundamentals of companies and corporate earnings and things like that were the driver of news.

And so I think in that respect, there was kind of a sigh of relief from Wall Street that there was something concrete and immediate that they could trade on in the meantime.

So if we take the the companies have reported so far this week, I think Microsoft (MSFT) is the one that stands up. It's up 8% as we talk on Thursday after its earnings report.

It beat expectations, issued a strong outlook. The main focus there was the Azure segments. They saw 33% growth there largely because they were able to bring AI services online faster than expected.

So I think the market took this as a proof of concept that the AI trade is still alive, even if there are weaknesses elsewhere that there's still hope in tech for the emergence of AI.

Playing into that was Meta's (META) results. The stock was also up after its earnings report. The fundamentals were good. Daily active people basically measuring usage of Facebook and the rest of Instagram and its other offerings were up 6%, which is more than expected, and ad impressions were up 5%.

But I think more important to the general tech outlook, the company increases CapEx spending forecast, and said it reflected the need for additional data center investments as it rolls out its AI efforts.

So I think if you take those as two sides of the same coin, you see Meta telling investors it's gonna spend more on AI and you show Microsoft receiving more spending from AI.

I think it convinced convinced investors that there's still a long way to run on AI in general.

RS: And outside of the tech sector, any noteworthy earnings to mention?

BS: There's a bifurcation in the market going on, tech doing very well. Other places, it gets much spottier.

So just to take some higher profile stories from the the last few days, Starbucks (SBUX) fell about 6% after its earnings report. It's down 11% year to date. It's had a very volatile past twelve months. It's actually up 8% in the past year, but that's with a lot of swings.

In the results, it missed expectations with its comparable sales. The company tried to pivot more to the future, talking up its turnaround efforts, but analysts were a little skeptical about the pace of that turnaround in response to it.

There's also tariff risks hanging over the company, supply chain risks. And so I think you can look at that as a consumer play where Wall Street is looking at it with suspicion whether or not it can deliver on the promises.

So you see in tech and AI and that segment, the promise for the future is the main driving force, and so people are willing to bet that just over the horizon, there's there's much more upside to go.

Whereas if you kind of move off of tech into the rest of the market, it gets a lot less sure whether or not the future is going to be as bright as we hope.

Another example of that is (UPS). The company actually had a pretty good earnings report, topped expectations. Also is cutting costs, but it talked about economic uncertainty in its post earnings conference call, which turned the stock around.

It was only down fractionally in the day after its earnings report, but it's down about 5% in the past week and and down 25% year to date.

And UPS is a good bellwether for the general economy. Obviously deliveries and shipments is the lifeblood of moving things around this country. And so if UPS is starting to see a cloudier future, it might not bode well for the overall economy.

RS: And something we talked about last week, we still have Apple's (AAPL) earnings coming out later today.

As you mentioned, we're recording this midday on Thursday. Any hints around the tariff conversation or their earnings in general that you're seeing out of the marketplace? I know we're gonna be listening to this after the earnings comes out, but anything that you would note there?

BS: I think looking at Apple in comparison with Microsoft is instructive.

Going into Microsoft earnings, there was some chatter in the analyst community about Microsoft being a tariff proof tech play just because of the nature of its business. It doesn't have a heavy manufacturing, force, it sells software, which could be sold as a service.

And so it has less exposure to the supply chain and tariff concerns than a company like Apple, which sells devices and so therefore has to worry more aggressively about that aspect.

So I think looking at the market reaction to Apple in that frame will be instructive and whether or not there's going to be a separation in tech between the companies that can sidestep the tariff concerns and those that have to run through it.

RS: And what would you say broadly speaking? What have you seen from the macro picture that's giving you instructions about how to think macro wise? Or also what you're seeing out of the Fed, have there been any more tells this week?

BS: So the big news this week has been the GDP report. We showed a contraction in the first quarter. That's the first decline for a quarter since Q1 2022.

It was worse than expected, but not the thing of nightmares. So I think a lot of people took it in stride. There was also a lot of noise in it. Part of the reason GDP was down was there the increase in imports, which subtracts from GDP. And that might be companies trying to get ahead of tariffs, stuff the channel before tariffs can can take control.

So I don't know if we're gonna get a clean read on GDP until Q2 at least, maybe even Q3. So that data is gonna be a little noisy for now.

Looking ahead, the Fed meets next week, so we're gonna get a Fed decision. Largely expected to leave rates unchanged, something like 95% chance at this point the market is pricing in that their rates are gonna stay the same, at the end of next week's meeting.

But if you look ahead to June, there's a 64% chance of a cut. And then if you look to July, there's a second meeting in July. There's only a 5. 5% chance that rates will be the same by the end of that meeting than they are now. So the market is pretty certain that there's gonna be a cut either in June and July, probably in June.

And by the end of the year, there's a 66% chance that rates will be at least one percentage point lower than now. So the general consensus that's forming is we're gonna start seeing rate cuts pretty soon, probably in June. And once those cuts start, they're gonna continue through the end of the year. So we're looking at several rate cuts between now and the end of the year.

So the Fed is seeing the same economic uncertainty that we were talking about with UPS or Starbucks, and the market believes that they're gonna start taking action to shore up the economy.

RS: And how are we gonna see this reflected in, or how do you assume that we're going to see this reflected as the months go on in terms of earnings reports, in terms of guidance? How do you think those things are going to affect companies?

BS: So I think in the near term, if you're looking for the rest of this earnings season in the corporate commentary coming from that, I think what you're gonna see is a very clouded view.

I think companies are going to delay guidance, give vague guidance, indicate that there's not enough information to make a clear prediction. And that's not true of all companies. Many companies are gonna give very specific guidance. But I just mean in general, I think you're gonna see a stepping away from the near term and just indicating that there might be more uncertainty packing in.

I think if you're bullish long term, your feeling is a lot of the bad news is already priced into stocks that there will be tariff deals struck between now and the deadline.

That with the Fed cutting rates, that sort of opens the door for upside later this year. So once the Fed starts cutting rates, then that will give a prompt to the economy and things will improve from there.

If you're more bearish, your concern is that it's not just the specter of tariffs, it's the uncertainty surrounding them, it's the way that the government policy has been bouncing around lately from sort of harsh intervention to stepping back and waiting and seeing, and that uncertainty itself starts to affect companies' ability to make plans, especially over a long term horizon.

There's also a concern that the Fed is already too late, that the economic downturn has room to go and and there's always a lag in Fed policy. So if we're gonna wait till June for rates to start coming down, then a lot of the damage might already be done.

It just hasn't shown up in the data yet. So those are the two that's the main debate going on is the extent to which the damage has already been done and the extent to which we're just sort of seeing the beginning.

RS: And what would you say in terms of the earnings in the immediate term, in the immediate near term coming next week? How are you seeing that those are going to come out?

BS: So a big one next week is gonna be Palantir (PLTR). If you're looking for an AI play, that's a a good one. It is just off highs. Now it's sitting off a highs that it reached in February. So it saw a drop off and then a rebound.

And so the way the earnings come out might set the tone for the next move in the stock, whether it's gonna push through those highs or whether it's gonna drop back down. It's had a great run.

It's up more than 400% in the past year and is up more than 50% year to date, though it has been volatile so far this year. So as we look to the AI part of the market, I think that's gonna be the next big bellwether.

Looking off of that, Ford (F) reports next week as well. (GM) cut its guidance, submitted tariff uncertainty today. So seeing whether or not Ford kind of piles on in that will be interesting. Also getting an EV update from them. They've struggled recently, their EV offerings. And so seeing where that sits will be important.

And then another one that's that's a general econ play would be Disney (DIS), which reports in the middle of next week. Recession fears have been impacting travel stocks. So seeing their commentary around things like theme parks and their cruise offerings, will be interesting.

And then just a company specific thing, they're rolling out their ESPN streaming service sometime this fall. At least that's the plan as it stands. Updates on that will be important, and that'll be kind of a longer term play in the streaming space, whether or not completely moving off of betting on streaming as the main way forward and moving beyond the cable model.

RS: And as we speak of the evolution of thoughts around tariffs and how companies are adapting, Amazon (AMZN), I would say, is the biggest name to come out this week in terms of how they're responding to proposed tariffs, and they're releasing earnings, like Apple, after market close today. So we won't record in time to get their actual earnings. But what's your sense of what came out of Amazon this week and their report today?

BS: So there was the brief kerfuffle earlier. Amazon had hinted that it would start breaking out tariff related charges, kind of list them separately like many companies do for taxes, sales tax. Then after some pushback from the White House, Amazon reversed course.

So it'll be kind of interesting, not just the way companies handle tariffs on a fundamental basis, in terms of supply chains and pricing and things like that, but how they communicate tariffs to consumers. Companies, I'm sure, don't want to be responsible for higher prices.

They want to signal to users that it's out of their hands, but there's gonna be political pressure to to not spotlight, any increased tariff costs.

So I think that tension is gonna be interesting to watch going forward, not just with Amazon, but with consumer stocks in general, especially those that rely heavily on China for its products.

And then to to Amazon earnings in general, I do think that beyond the figures for the company that you like you say, are gonna come out this afternoon, the key will be to look at the commentary that they give whether or not they're seeing further economic uncertainty or whether they feel there's there's more blue skies ahead after the bumpy time that we've had in the first quarter.

If you're interested in a longer view like that, as an investor, I would dig down into their conference call and see what commentary they give there.