Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hutcheson - Chief Financial Officer

Colin Reed - Executive Chairman

Mark Fioravanti - President & Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Chaffin - Chief Operating Officer

Patrick Moore - Chief Executive Officer, Opry Entertainment Group

Conference Call Participants

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Jack Armstrong - Wells Fargo

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Smedes Rose - Citi

Aryeh Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

David Katz - Jefferies

Chris Darling - Green Street

Jay Kornreich - Wedbush Securities

John DeCree - CBRE

Operator

Welcome to Ryman Hospitality Properties First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Ryman Hospitality Properties are Mr. Colin Reed, Executive Chairman; Mr. Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Patrick Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Patrick Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Opry Entertainment Group.

This call will be available for digital replay. The number is 800-934-3032 with no conference ID required. At this time, all participants have been placed on listen-only mode.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over Ms. Jennifer Hutcheson. Ma'am, you may begin.

Jennifer Hutcheson

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. This call may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company's expected financial performance. Any statements we make today that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as believes or expects are intended to identify these statements, which may be affected by many factors, including those listed in the company's SEC filings and in today's release.

The company's actual results may differ materially from the results