Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSY) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hideaki Konishi - Investor Relations

Kenichi Hori - Representative Director, President & CEO

Masao Kurihara - General Manager of Global Controller Division

Hideaki Konishi

We'll now begin the briefing of the financial results of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today.

I would now like to introduce today's presenters Kenichi Hori, President and CEO; Tetsuya Shigeta, Senior Executive Managing Officer and CFO; Masao Kurihara, Managing Officer and General Manager of Global Controller division.

Now I'd like to begin. President Hori, over to you, please.

Kenichi Hori

Hello. I am Kenichi Hori, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you for joining us today. First, I will speak on the management policy and the progress of the medium-term management plan 2026. I will then hand over to Masao Kurihara, General Manager of the Global Controller Division, who'll speak on the details of the performance for FY March 2025 and the business plan for FY March 2026.

Summarizing