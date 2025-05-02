Pason Systems Inc. (PSYTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCQX:PSYTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Celine Boston - CFO

Jon Faber - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. The contents of today's call are protected by copyrights and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of Pason Systems, Inc. Please note the advisories located at the end of the press release issued by Pason Systems yesterday, which describe forward-looking information. Certain information about the company that is discussed on today's call may constitute forward-looking information. Additional information about Pason Systems, including the risk factors relevant to the company, can be found in its annual information form. Thank you. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pason Systems Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call [Operator Instructions]. Celine Boston, CFO, you may begin your conference.

Celine Boston

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending Pason's 2025 first quarter conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Jon Faber, our President and CEO. I'll start today's call with an overview of our financial performance in the first quarter and then John will provide a brief perspective on the outlook for the industry and for Pason, and we'll be happy to take questions. I'm pleased to report on Pason's first quarter 2025 results, which demonstrates the resilience in our business through challenging industry conditions with continued growth in most segments and significant outperformance of industry conditions. Pason generated consolidated revenue of $113.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, an 8% increase from the $104.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. With this revenue, Pason generated $45.2 million in adjusted EBITDA or 39.9% of revenue, up 7% from the $42.4 million generated in the first quarter of 2024.