Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Frankman - Vice President and Corporate Controller

Rob Bodor - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Schumacher - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Drab - William Blair

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Troy Jensen - Cantor Fitzgerald

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Proto Labs First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jason Frankman, Vice President and Corporate Controller. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Frankman

Thank you, Shamali. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Proto Labs first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, Proto Labs issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The release is available on the company's website. In addition, a prepared slide presentation is available online at the web address provided in our press release.

Our discussion today will include statements relating to future performance and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements and subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.

The results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures consistent with our past practice. Please