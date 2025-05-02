Grab Or Sea: Choosing The Stronger Play In Emerging Markets Tech
Summary
- Grab and Sea Limited both focus on Southeast Asia, offering diverse services through "everything apps," but differ in core business models and geographical expansion.
- Grab's valuation is appealing with strong growth potential, clear moats, a solid track record, and significant cash reserves, supported by Uber's stake.
- Sea Limited has broader international exposure and aggressive expansion, but Grab's integrated ecosystem and sector presence make it a more compelling investment.
- I rate Grab as a Buy due to its reasonable valuation and growth prospects, while Sea Limited is a Hold for its dynamic but riskier profile.
