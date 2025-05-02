Centerspace (CSR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Klaetsch - Director, IR

Anne Olson - President & CEO

Bhairav Patel - CFO

Grant Campbell - SVP, Investments & Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Ami Probandt - UBS

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Mason Guell - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for attending today's Centerspace First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Jaslyn, and I will be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with the opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I will now like to pass the conference over to your host, Josh Klaetsch with Centerspace. You may now proceed.

Josh Klaetsch

Good afternoon.

Centerspace's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was filed with the SEC yesterday after the market closed. Additionally, our earnings release and supplemental disclosure package as well as an updated investor presentation have been posted to our website at centerspacehomes.com and filed on Form 8-K.

It's important to note that today's remarks will include statements about our business outlook and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings under the section titled Risk Factors and in other filings with the SEC.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you're cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations of any non-GAAP information, which may be discussed on today's call.

I'll now turn it over to Centerspace's President and CEO, Anne Olson, for the company's prepared remarks.