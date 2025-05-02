SM Energy Company (SM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pat Lytle - SVP of Finance

Herb Vogel - President and CEO

Beth McDonald - COO

Wade Pursell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Oliver Huang - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Michael Furrow - Pickering Energy Partners

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Zach Parham - JP Morgan

Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to SM Energy's First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results Q&A session [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pat Lytle, Senior Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.

Pat Lytle

Thank you, Chomali. Good morning, everyone. In today's call, we may reference the earnings release, IR presentation or prepared remarks, all of which are posted to our Web site. Thank you for joining us to answer your questions today. On the call this morning, we have our President and CEO, Herb Vogel; COO, Beth McDonald; and CFO, Wade Pursell. Before we get started, I need to remind you that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements and discussion of non-GAAP measures. I direct you to the accompanying slide deck and earnings release and Risk Factors section of our most recently filed 10-K, which describe risks associated with forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to differ. Also, please see the slide deck appendix and the earnings release for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and discussion of forward-looking and non-GAAP measures. Also, our first quarter 10-Q was filed this morning. With that, I will turn it over to Herb for a brief opening commentary. Herb?

Herb Vogel

Thanks, Pat. Good morning, and thank you