This table shows the sharp jump in just the last week in the Q1 ’25 S&P 500 EPS expected growth rate, (from +9.7% expected last week to +13.6% expected this week) and the subsequent lower revisions for Q2 ’25.
Big Jump In Q1 '25 S&P 500 EPS: 'Upside Surprise' For Q1 '25 Is +7%
Summary
- The upside surprise per the LSEG data is +7% for Q1 ’25 S&P 500 EPS, while it’s just +0.9% for Q1 ’25 revenue, showing some margin control within the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings.
- In Q3 ’24 and then early ’24, we saw +7.5%–8% upside surprises in S&P 500 EPS.
- Looking at the sector level changes to expected 2025 sector growth rates, the communications services sector jumped sharply this week.
