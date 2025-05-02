Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jake Spiering - Head, IR

Mike Wirth - Chairman and CEO

Eimear Bonner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Lloyd Byrne - Jefferies

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Stephen Richardson - Evercore ISI

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Lucas Hermann - BNP Paribas

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Phillip Jungwirth - BMO

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

John Royall - JPMorgan

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Chevron's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to the Head of Investor Relations of Chevron Corporation, Mr. Jake Spiering. Please go ahead.

Jake Spiering

Thank you, Katie. Welcome to Chevron's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Jake Spiering, Head of Investor Relations. Our Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth; and our CFO, Eimear Bonner, are on the call with me today. We will refer to the slides and prepared remarks that are available on Chevron's website.

Before we begin, please be reminded that this presentation contains estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Please review the cautionary statement and additional information presented on Slide 2.

Now, I will turn