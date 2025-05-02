Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.28K Followers

Q1: 2025-05-02 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.03
 | Revenue of $47.61B (-2.27% Y/Y) misses by $783.38M

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jake Spiering - Head, IR
Mike Wirth - Chairman and CEO
Eimear Bonner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America
Biraj Borkhataria - RBC
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research
Lloyd Byrne - Jefferies
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Stephen Richardson - Evercore ISI
Josh Silverstein - UBS
Lucas Hermann - BNP Paribas
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Phillip Jungwirth - BMO
Betty Jiang - Barclays
Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley
John Royall - JPMorgan
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Chevron's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to the Head of Investor Relations of Chevron Corporation, Mr. Jake Spiering. Please go ahead.

Jake Spiering

Thank you, Katie. Welcome to Chevron's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Jake Spiering, Head of Investor Relations. Our Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth; and our CFO, Eimear Bonner, are on the call with me today. We will refer to the slides and prepared remarks that are available on Chevron's website.

Before we begin, please be reminded that this presentation contains estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Please review the cautionary statement and additional information presented on Slide 2.

Now, I will turn

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Trending Analysis

Trending News