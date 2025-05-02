Euro Breaks Slide As Eurozone Core CPI Climbs, U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Beat Forecast

Dean Popplewell
3.49K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1325, up 0.37% on the day.
  • Eurozone inflation for April was a surprise on the upside. Headline CPI remained steady at 2.2% y/y, edging above the market estimate of 2.1%.
  • EUR/USD pushed above resistance at 1.1299 and is testing resistance at 1.1332.

Group of business men in front of a large illuminated Euro sign entrance

J Studios

By Kenneth Fisher

The euro has posted gains on Friday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1325, up 0.37% on the day. Today's gains follow a three-day slide. US nonfarm payrolls came in at 177 thousand, much stronger than the market estimate

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.49K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About EUR:USD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EUR:USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUR:USD
--
USD:EUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News