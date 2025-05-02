Albany International Corp. (AIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

J.C. Chetnani - Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer

Gunnar Kleveland - President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Starr - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Arment - Baird

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Jordan Lyonnais - Bank of America

Chigusa Katoku - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Pam [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Albany International First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to J.C. Chetnani, VP, Investor Relations and Treasurer. You may begin.

J.C. Chetnani

Thank you, Pam and good morning everyone. Welcome to Albany International's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

As a reminder for those listening on the call, please refer to our press release issued last night detailing our quarterly financial results. Contained in the text of the release is a notice regarding our forward-looking statements and the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to GAAP. For the purposes of this conference call, those same statements apply to our verbal remarks this morning. Today, we will make statements that are forward-looking and contain a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to both our earnings release of April 30, 2025, as well as our SEC filings, including our first quarter Form 10-Q and our 2024 Form 10-K.

Now