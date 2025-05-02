Block: Dead Man Walking (Rating Downgrade)

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Block, Inc. saw a 20% stock price decline after Q1 earnings, with lowered guidance and slowing growth across the board.
  • The company missed EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, with net income and revenue significantly down.
  • Block lacks a competitive edge in its markets, with Cash App and Square facing strong competition and no meaningful innovation.
  • XYZ stock's downside is limited after the selloff, but there's no clear upside without significant strength in the latter half of the year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Ugly zombie female sitting in front of computer

shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) just saw its stock price decline by over 20% following its Q1 earnings.

Not only did the company lower its guidance, but growth is slowing down across the board. There’s simply not

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
23.77K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XYZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XYZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News