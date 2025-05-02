The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) soared to above 60 for a moment during the worst of the early-April tariff turmoil. That turned out to be the ideal time to sell premium, but also aggressively buying S&P 500 call options
ISPY: Daily Call Selling Hurt In April, Better Situation Today
Summary
- The VIX spiked above 60 during early-April tariff turmoil, creating an ideal time for selling premium and buying S&P 500 call options for risk-seeking investors.
- Despite high volatility, ISPY underperformed SPY due to a strong rally post-April 7 market low, losing more than four points in alpha since then.
- ISPY, with a high 11.7% trailing 12-month yield from daily call options, is recommended as a buy, anticipating equity market consolidation and benefiting from covered call strategies.
- SPY's portfolio is tech-heavy, with strong seasonal trends favoring bulls, but caution is advised as SPY nears technical resistance and potential consolidation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.