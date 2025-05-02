ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michele Satrowsky - Vice President-Corporate Treasurer

Brad Martin - Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Doglioli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Prentiss - Raymond James & Associates

Greg Burns - Sidoti

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ATN International Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michele Satrowsky, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Michele Satrowsky

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Brad Martin, ATN's Chief Executive Officer; and Carlos Doglioli, ATN's Chief Financial Officer. This morning we'll be reviewing our first quarter 2025 results and reaffirming our 2025 outlook.

As a reminder, we announced our 2025 first quarter results yesterday afternoon after the market closed. Investors can find the earnings release and conference call slide presentation on our investor relations website. Our earnings release and the presentation contain forward-looking statements concerning our current expectations, objectives and underlying assumptions regarding our future operation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described.

Also, in an effort to provide useful information for investors, our comments today include non-GAAP financial measures. For details on these measures and reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures and for further information regarding the factors that may affect our future operating results, please refer to our earnings release on our website at ir.atni.com or the 8K filing provided to the SEC.

Before handing the call back to Brad, I'd like to note that moving forward and in line with common practice, we plan to