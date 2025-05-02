Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Walsh - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Maher - Chief Financial Officer

Jubran Tanious - President & Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Randy Konik - Jefferies

Michael Lasser - UBS

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Mark Altschwager - Baird

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Savers Value Villages conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter ending March 29, 2025. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this call is being recorded, and a replay of this call and related materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. The comments made during this call and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted by the company and cannot be reproduced without written authorization from the company. Certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations or historical performance. Please review the disclosure on forward-looking statements included in the company's earnings release and filings with the SEC for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Please be advised that statements are current only as of the date of this call, and while the company may choose to update these statements in the future, it is under no obligation to do so unless required by applicable law or regulation. The company may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in today's earnings release and SEC filings. Joining from management on today's call are Mark Walsh, Chief Executive Officer; Jubran Tanious, President and Chief Operating Officer; Michael Maher, Chief Financial