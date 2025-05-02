NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 2, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Thwaite - Group Chief Executive Officer

Katie Murray - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sheel Shah - JPMorgan

Benjamin Caven-Roberts - Goldman Sachs

Chris Cant - Bernstein Autonomous

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

Amit Goel - Mediobanca

Ed Firth - KBW

Jonathan Pierce - Jefferies

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas Exane

Robin Down - HSBC

Alvaro - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the NatWest Group Q1 Results 2025 Management Presentation. Today's presentation will be hosted by CEO, Paul Thwaite; and CFO, Katie Murray. After the presentation, we will take questions.

Paul Thwaite

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. As usual, I'll start with a brief introduction before Katie takes you through the financial performance, and then we'll open it up for questions. Against the background of heightened global economic uncertainty, we continue to focus on advancing our strategy through 3 key priorities: disciplined growth, bank-wide simplification and active balance sheet and risk management. Examples of our recent progress include the completion of our Sainsbury's Bank transaction yesterday, which adds around 1 million new customer accounts with about GBP 2.5 billion of unsecured lending and GBP 2.7 billion of savings.

We launched a new mortgage enabling first-time buyers to combine incomes with a family member or friend, while retaining independent ownership to help them get on the property ladder sooner. In business banking, we marked the 10th anniversary of our Accelerator program, which has helped to grow and scale 10,000 small businesses across the U.K. by setting a new ambition to support a further 10,000 businesses in 2025. We also upgraded our ambition to lend GBP 7.5 billion to the U.K. social housing sector between 2024 and 2026 and