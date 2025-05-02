AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Skafidas - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Stephan Tanda - President & Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Kanu - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Staphos - Bank of America

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Matt Roberts - Raymond James

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies

Matt Larew - William Blair

Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Aptar's 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Introducing today's conference call is Mrs. Mary Skafidas, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.

Mary Skafidas

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thanks for being with us today.

Our speakers for the call are Stephan Tanda, our President and CEO; and Vanessa Kanu, our Executive Vice President and CFO.

Our press release and accompanying slide deck have been posted on our website under the Investor Relations page.

During this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the reconciliations are set forth in the press release. Please refer to the press release disseminated yesterday for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed during this earnings call.

As always, we will also post a replay of this call on our website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stephan. Stephan, over to you.

Stephan Tanda

Thank you, Mary, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us on the call today.

I will begin my remarks by highlighting our first quarter results. Later in the call, Vanessa Kanu, our