Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Garman - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ian Cockerill - Chief Executive Officer

Guy Young - Chief Financial Officer

Djaria Traore - Executive Vice President of ESG & Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Carey MacRury - Canaccord Genuity

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Anita Soni - CIBC

Wayne Lam - TD Securities

William Dalby - Berenberg

Operator

Welcome to Endeavour Mining's First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that due to dial conference, we'll be prioritizing questions from covering analysts. Today's conference call is being recorded, and a transcript of the call will be available on Endeavour's website tomorrow.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Endeavour's Vice President of Investor Relations, Jack Garman. Please go ahead.

Jack Garman

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Endeavour's Q1 2025 Results Webcast. Before we start, please note our usual disclaimer. On the call today, I'm joined by Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer; Guy Young, Chief Financial Officer; and Djaria Traore, Executive Vice President of Operations and ESG, who's joining us from Dakar in Senegal.

Today's call will follow our usual format. Ian will first go through the highlights. Guy will present the financials, and Djaria will present our operating results by mine before handing back to Ian for his closing remarks. We'll then open the line up for questions.

With that, I'll hand over to Ian.

Ian Cockerill

Thank you, Jack, and hello to everyone joining us on the call today. I'm proud to say that we've delivered another strong operational and financial quarter for