Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Marcuse - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Peter Huntsman - Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phil Lister - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Patrick Cunningham - Citibank

Jeff Zekauskas - J.P. Morgan

Josh Spector - UBS

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

John Roberts - Mizuho Securities

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Salvator Tiano - Bank of America

Matthew Blair - TPH

Emily Fusco - Deutsche Bank

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Huntsman Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ivan Marcuse, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead, sir.

Ivan Marcuse

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO and President and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President, CFO.

Yesterday, May 1, 2025, we released our earnings for the first quarter 2025 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides and detailed commentary discussing the first quarter 2025 on our website. Peter Huntsman will provide some opening comments shortly and we will then move to a question-and-answer session for the remainder of the call.

During this call, let me remind you that we may make