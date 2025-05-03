Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

Investors will be looking at Tuesday's export and import data for March from the US amid President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Non-manufacturing purchasing managers' data will be released on Monday. Meanwhile, Canada on Tuesday will release figures on exports and imports on Tuesday and its jobs report for April on Friday. The European Union will release March retail sales data on Wednesday.

Ford Motor (F), Walt Disney (DIS), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), and Novo Nordisk (NVO) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 5 - Ford Motor, Palantir Technologies, Vertex Pharmaceutics (VRTX), Realty Income Corp. (O), and Cummins (CMI). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 6 - Advanced Micro Devices, Arista Networks (ANET), Ferrari (RACE), TransDigm (TDG), and Zoetis (ZTS). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, May 7 - Walt Disney, Novo Nordisk, Arm Holding (ARM), AppLovin (APP), and Emerson Electric (EMR). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, May 8 - Shopify (SHOP), ConocoPhillips (COP), McKesson (MCK), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Cheniere Energy (LNG). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, May 9 - Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), Essent Group (ESNT), TXNM Energy (TXNM), and Construction Partners (ROAD). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: TMC the metals company (TMC) and USA Rare Earth (USAR) have a higher level of implied volatility than normal based on options trading. Companies with an elevated level of short interest outstanding on them ahead of earnings