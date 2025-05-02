Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ray Martz - Co-President and CFO
Jon Bortz - Chairman and CEO
Tom Fisher - Co-President and CIO
Conference Call Participants
Jay Kornreich - Wedbush
Smedes Rose - Citi
Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Gregory Miller - Truist
Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Darling - Green Street
A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.
Ray Martz
Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me today is Jon Bortz, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fisher, our Co-President and Chief Investment Officer.
But before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments are effective only for today, May 2, 2025. Our comments may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our SEC filings for a thorough discussion of these risk factors and visit our website for detailed reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures discussed during the call.
Now, let's dive into our first quarter financial results. We're pleased to report that our first quarter 2025 performance exceeded expectations despite growing economic uncertainty and a more challenging operating environment. Strong occupancy gains and elevated ancillary revenue at our resorts, combined with continued ramp-up and market share gains at our recently redeveloped properties, highlighted
