Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Martz - Co-President and CFO

Jon Bortz - Chairman and CEO

Tom Fisher - Co-President and CIO

Conference Call Participants

Jay Kornreich - Wedbush

Smedes Rose - Citi

Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Gregory Miller - Truist

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Chris Darling - Green Street

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ray Martz, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Ray Martz

Thank you, Christine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me today is Jon Bortz, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fisher, our Co-President and Chief Investment Officer.

But before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments are effective only for today, May 2, 2025. Our comments may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our SEC filings for a thorough discussion of these risk factors and visit our website for detailed reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures discussed during the call.

Now, let's dive into our first quarter financial results. We're pleased to report that our first quarter 2025 performance exceeded expectations despite growing economic uncertainty and a more challenging operating environment. Strong occupancy gains and elevated ancillary revenue at our resorts, combined with continued ramp-up and market share gains at our recently redeveloped properties, highlighted