My Buy rating for Thomson Reuters Corporation (NASDAQ:TRI) (TSX:TRI:CA) is unchanged.
Its FY2024 guide and 3Q24 metrics were the focus of my prior November 7, 2024, update.
In the current write-up, I highlight TRI's better-than-expected recent earnings and the
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!