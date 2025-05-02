FBND: Long-Term Potential But Short-Term Headwinds

May 02, 2025 6:20 PM ETFidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)BND, FBND
Konstantinos Kosmidis
931 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • FBND has historically outperformed the total bond market due to its dynamic allocation strategy.
  • FBND's flexible approach helps navigate market conditions better than passive funds.
  • However, interested investors should know that economic outlook volatility and narrow credit spreads that have begun widening make high-yield and investment-grade bonds less attractive, implying a headwind for FBND.

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

cagkansayin

I covered the Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) for the first time last year and I said that its past absolute and risk-adjusted returns have been superior to the total bond market. It appears that the dynamic

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis
931 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on Equity REITs, banks, LETFs, and special-situation opportunities. My goal is to generate above-average returns with below-average volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBND ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News