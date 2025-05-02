American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Lim - Head, Investor Relations
David Dauch - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris May - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Joe Spak - UBS
Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank
Tom Narayan - RBC
James Picariello - BNP Paribas
Dan Levy - Barclays
John Murphy - Bank of America
Doug Karson - Bank of America
Operator
Good morning. My name is Gary, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Axle & Manufacturing First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Lim, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Lim.
David Lim
Thank you, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone who is joining us on AAM's first quarter earnings call.
Earlier this morning, we released our first quarter of 2025 earnings announcement. You can access this announcement on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.aam.com, and through the PR Newswire services. You can also find supplemental slides for this conference call on the Investor Page of our website as well. To listen to a replay of this call, you can dial 877-344-7529, replay access code 3492897. This replay will be available through May 9.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the matters discussed in this call may contain comments and forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which cannot be predicted or quantified
- Read more current AXL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts