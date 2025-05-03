LRT Capital Management April 2025 Investor Update

Dear Friends & Partners,
Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:
|
Strategy
|
Month
|
YTD
|
12 Months
|
24 Months
|
36 Months
|
Inception
|
LRT Global Opportunities
|
+20.86%
|
+5.98%
|
+10.76%
|
+11.95%
|
+7.86%
|
+18.68%
|
Results as of 4/30/2024. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.
LRT Global Opportunities is a systematic long/ short strategy that seeks to generate positive returns while controlling downside risks and maintaining low net exposure to the equity markets.
April was a volatile month, and we took full advantage of the opportunities this presented. Both our long positions and short index hedges contributed to this month’s strong performance. We are now comfortably ahead of major indices for the year, clearly demonstrating the value of our low -beta, high-alpha strategy. As of May 1st, our estimated beta is 0.38. See the Appendix for detailed return attribution.
The first few months of the year have been marked by increased volatility due to policy uncertainty emanating from the White House. President Trump’s tariff plans, unveiled on “Liberation Day,” have roiled global markets and unnerved investors. Universal tariffs, like those proposed by President Trump, are universally detrimental. Attempts at “industrialization” through high trade barriers have been tried many times before—so frequently, in fact, that they have an acronym: ISI, or Import Substitution Industrialization1. This policy has been implemented in communist Poland, India, Turkey, and most Latin American countries, with disastrous results. I won’t recount the many failures of ISI—curious readers can visit the Wikipedia page for details. I will only point out that free trade, by definition, must be voluntary and thus beneficial to both parties. Tariffs, then, are the economic equivalent of punching yourself in the face, and reciprocal tariffs are akin to seeing someone else punch themselves in the face and doing the same to yourself “because you can’t be left out of the fun.” Hastily implemented tariffs will almost certainly negatively affect the U.S. economy. The only question is the magnitude of the negative impact, which depends on the scope and extent of the tariffs. Simply put, disrupting trading relationships with other economies leads to slower growth, higher inflation, higher interest rates, and a weak er economy.
The President’s administration will continue to peddle fantasies about its strategic brilliance, but it is evident that they are reacting to events in the bond and stock markets. There is no grand plan —members of the U.S. administration are simply making things up as they go along. After all, it was only after sharp declines in U.S. stock market indices and a rise in bond yields that President Trump announced a “90 -day pause” on the implementation of some tariff policies.
Focusing solely on tariffs, however, misses what I believe to be the bigger threat to the U.S. economy and stock market: U.S. debt and fiscal deficits. The U.S. deficit, at close to 7% of GDP and over $2 trillion this year, is a shockingly large figure for an economy operating near full employment. Not only does the U.S. need to finance $2 trillion in deficit spending this year, but it must also roll over maturing debt, bringing total U.S. budget financing needs to over $8 trillion. More critically, this debt rollover is occurring at interest rates much higher than the average weighted interest rate on outstanding debt, leading to an explosion in interest payments, which now exceed $1 trillion annually (larger than the U.S. defense budget or all other categories of discretionary spending). This amount is likely to surpass $2 trillion by the end of President Trump’s term if current policies persist. Large fiscal deficits are stimulative to the economy, as the federal government purchases goods and services and engages in fiscal transfers to states and individuals. However, cutting the deficit will almost certainly have a depressive impact on the economy. Furthermore, the United States already suffers from staggering levels of income inequality, and any cuts to fiscal transfers will almost certainly hit the poorest the hardest.
Budget cuts and tax increases will be necessary to bring the U.S. fiscal house into balance, but politicians are unlikely to undertake these drastic measures until forced to do so. I believe only a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar or U.S. debt will compel Congress to act. Therefore, I predict that the next decade of U.S. politics will be marked by bitter fights over the budget, punctuated by periodic crises. This could lead to periods of “start-stop” economic growth as budget cuts slow the economy, only to be reversed by the following administration in response to populist outrage, triggering a spike in interest rates and a new crisis. The first of these battles is likely to occur later this year, as the Trump administration faces the expiration of the 2017 tax cuts for individuals while continuing to promote fantasies of tax cuts for corporations, no taxes on Social Security income, no taxes on tips, an increase in the Pentagon’s budget, and absolutely no cuts to entitlement programs.
I believe the rest of the year will bring renewed volatility to global stock markets. We are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on this volatility: we are more than 10% ahead of U.S. broad market indices for the year, and our low market beta provides flexibility to seize opportunities arising from the volatility I anticipate.
I take seriously the responsibility and the trust that you have given me as a steward for a part of your savings. As always, if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I appreciate all your ongoing support.
Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital
|
Attributions and Holdings as of 5/1/2025
Source: Bloomberg.
Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Net returns are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account results may vary due to the timing of investments and fee structure. Please consult your statements for exact results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.
Appendix I: Portfolio Construction Software Overview
LRT separates the discretionary and qualitative process of selecting the equity holdings from the portfolio construction process which is systematic and quantitative.
Our quantitative process considers each position’s contribution to portfolio volatility, contribution of idiosyncratic vs. systematic risk and portfolio factor (size, value, quality, momentum, vol, etc.) exposures.
The system outputs target portfolio weighs for each position. We trade mechanically to rebalance the portfolio each month to the targeted exposures. This eliminates emotions, human biases, and overconfidence risk. Visit https://www.lrtcapital.com/risk/ to learn more. Visit:
https://hubs.ly/Q02kfbbK0 to see more examples.
Example system output:
Disclaimer and Contact Information
LRT Capital Management, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Adviser with the Texas State Securities Board, CRD #290260. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Results are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account returns may vary based on the timing of investments and individual fee structure.
This memorandum and the information included herein is confidential and is intended solely for the information and exclusive use of the person to whom it has been provided. It is not to be reproduced or transmitted, in whole or in part, to any other person. Each recipient of this memorandum agrees to treat the memorandum and the information included herein as confidential and further agrees not to transmit, reproduce, or make available to anyone, in whole or in part, any of the information included herein. Each person who receives a copy of this memorandum is deemed to have agreed to return this memorandum to the General Partner upon request.
Investment in the Fund involves significant risks, including but not limited to the risks that the indices within the Fund perform unfavorably, there are disruption of the orderly markets of the securities traded in the Fund, trading errors occur, and the computer software and hardware on which the General Partner relies experiences technical issues. All investing involves risk of loss, including the possible loss of all amounts invested. Past performance may not be indicative of any future results. No current or prospective client should assume that the future performance of any investment or investment strategy referenced directly or indirectly herein will perform in the same manner in the future. Different types of investments and investment strategies involve varying degrees of risk—all investing involves risk—and may experience positive or negative growth. Nothing herein should be construed as guaranteeing any investment performance. We do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice to our clients, and all investors are advised to consult with their tax, accounting, or legal advisers regarding any potential investment. For a more detailed explanation of risks relating to an investment, please review the Fund’s Private Placement Memorandum, Limited Partnership Agreement, and Subscription Documents (Offering Documents).
Indices are unmanaged, include the reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect transaction costs or any performance fees. Unlike indices, the Fund will be actively managed and may include substantially fewer and different securities than those comprising each index. Results for the Fund as compared to the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500”), for informational purposes only. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged market capitalization- weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent
U.S. equity performance. The investment program does not mirror this index and the volatility may be materially different than the volatility of the S&P 500.
This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, or as an offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offer to sell is done exclusively through the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum. All persons interested in subscribing to the Fund should first review the Fund’s Offering Documents, copies of which are available upon request. The information contained herein has been prepared by the General Partner and is current as of the date of transmission. Such information is subject to change. Any statements or facts contained herein derived from third-party sources are believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. Investment in the Fund is permitted only by "accredited investors" as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These requirements are set forth in detail in the Offering Documents.
LRT Capital Management, LLC
108 Wild Basin Road, Suite 250
Austin, TX 78746
Office: +1 512 320 9085
1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Import_substitution_industrialization
