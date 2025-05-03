Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan Beringer - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Aaron Schapper - President and Chief Executive Officer

Grant Fitz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dan Hoehn - Vice President, Corporate Controller

Conference Call Participants

Christian Zyla - KeyCorp

William Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Myers 2025 First Quarter Results. My name is Carla, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand you over to Meghan Beringer, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Myers Industries to begin. Meghan, please go ahead when you're ready.

Meghan Beringer

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Myers conference call to review 2025 first quarter results. I'm Meghan Beringer, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Myers Industries. Joining me today are Aaron Schapper, President and Chief Executive Officer; Grant Fitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dan Hoehn, Vice President, Corporate Controller. After the prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining our first quarter financial results. We have also posted a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks. Both are available under the Investor Relations tab at www.myersindustries.com. This call is being webcasted on our website and will be archived along with the transcript of the call shortly after this event. Please turn to Slide 3 of the presentation for our safe harbor disclosures. I would like to remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements during this call. These comments are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements are based on management's current expectations and