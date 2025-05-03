DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Briony Quinn - CFO

Jeff Donnelly - CEO

Justin Leonard - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Smedes Rose - Citi

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Floris van Dijkum - Compass Point LLC

Jack Armstrong - Wells Fargo

Chris Darling - Green Street

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to DiamondRock Hospitality Company First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Briony Quinn. The floor is yours.

Briony Quinn

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DiamondRock's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast. Joining me today is Jeff Donnelly, our Chief Executive Officer; and Justin Leonard, our President and Chief Operating Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from what we discuss today. In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of this information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release. We are pleased to report that our results for the first quarter were largely in line with our expectations.

Comparable RevPAR increased 2% over 2024 and total RevPAR increased 1.6%. Our urban footprint was the primary driver of the portfolio's RevPAR growth, up 5% on