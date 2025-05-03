CIO Notebook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Provide Comfort As Negotiations Continue

Neuberger Berman
3.14K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • April’s non-farm payrolls release was met with a sigh of relief as it came in well above consensus expectations, up +177k versus the consensus estimate for +138k.
  • Despite the top-line beat, revisions to February and March payrolls netted to a decrease of -58k versus the previously reported prints.
  • Evidence of labor market stability is likely to offset, at least in today’s trading session, some of the skittishness in the equity and fixed income markets following Wednesday’s U.S. GDP release.
  • Equity markets are responding positively to today’s print, as it indicates that the U.S. labor market is entering this period of slowing economic growth from a strong starting point.

Documents with payroll accounting and marker.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

By Shannon L. Saccocia, CFA

We encourage clients to take advantage of market fluctuations to deploy cash in a thoughtful manner and to reallocate back to strategic long-term allocations while being mindful of the opportunities

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.14K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News