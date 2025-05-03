For all the volatility that has transpired since April 2 (“Liberation Day”), the Q1 earnings season so far is shaping up to be more or less calm, with investors buying on the dip in order to avoid missing the rebound. And for
Freshworks: Tremendous Value That Shouldn't Be Ignored
Summary
- Freshworks presents a compelling "growth at a reasonable price" opportunity, with a 4.0x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, well below many peers.
- Despite a volatile macro environment, Freshworks reported a Q1 revenue growth of 19% y/y, beating Wall Street expectations and showcasing strong enterprise client acquisition.
- The company’s profitability surged 10 points y/y with pro forma operating margins at 23.6%, driven by reduced sales and marketing expenses, placing Freshworks in the "Rule of 40" category.
- Investors should leverage the current dip to buy, focusing on Freshworks' stabilizing net retention rates, growing ARR profile, and robust financial health.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRSH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.