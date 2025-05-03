This article is an outgrowth of my own research on how your taxes reduce the money you have in retirement to spend. Those taxes come from many directions while you are working and then when you are retired. Most people
Safe Haven In Uncertain Times, Year Three
Summary
- In May and June 2022, I started a journey into growth investing in a taxable account.
- While others were going to cash, I was buying heavily for the next generation.
- This is expected to be a long-term buy and hold investment.
- Tax efficiency along with long-term growth is the name of the game in this Taxable account.
