FDN: Internet Tech Growth Will Outshine Negative Qualities

Summary

  • First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF warrants a buy rating due to strong growth prospects for top holdings Netflix, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.
  • Despite its high valuation and expense ratio, FDN's long-term performance is expected to benefit from the robust growth in the internet tech industry.
  • FDN has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, with a 10-year average return of 13.09%, though it lacks a dividend yield.
  • Risks include volatility from potential recession and tariff policies, but the growth potential of FDN's top holdings makes it a solid investment.

Investment Thesis

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDN) warrants a buy rating due to the strong outlook for its top holdings. The expected growth for FDN's top holdings of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (

Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

