FDN: Internet Tech Growth Will Outshine Negative Qualities
Summary
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF warrants a buy rating due to strong growth prospects for top holdings Netflix, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.
- Despite its high valuation and expense ratio, FDN's long-term performance is expected to benefit from the robust growth in the internet tech industry.
- FDN has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, with a 10-year average return of 13.09%, though it lacks a dividend yield.
- Risks include volatility from potential recession and tariff policies, but the growth potential of FDN's top holdings makes it a solid investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
