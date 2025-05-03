Lloyds Banking Group: Tariff Uncertainty Creeps Into Q1 Results

Mark Dockray
1.84K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Shares of Britain's Lloyds Banking Group have been an exceptional performer so far in 2025, returning over 40%.
  • Lloyds' first quarter was arguably a little mixed, with stronger than expected net interest income offset by slightly weaker costs.
  • Within that, provisioning was a little higher than consensus, with management booking a £100 million overlay to capture possible risks from tariffs.
  • Despite this, 2025 and 2026 guidance both remain unchanged, and that means a single-digit P/E ratio for today's buyer.

Lloyds bank branch in London. Lloyds Bank plc is a British retail and commercial bank with branches in England and Wales.

Stefan Sutka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For now, tariff turmoil hasn't been enough to dent Lloyds Banking Group's (NYSE:LYG) fine year-to-date run. Like the broader European financials space, these shares have been an excellent performer so far this year, returning north

Mark Dockray
1.84K Followers
