Shares of PBF Energy (PBF) have been a horrendous performer over the past year, losing 68% of their value, and Thursday’s earnings release did little to ease the pain, with the stock dropping 3%. I last covered PBF in
PBF Energy: Shares Can Recover As Cash Pressures Ease
Summary
- PBF Energy shares have plummeted 68% in the past year, exacerbated by a recent fire and higher-than-expected operating costs.
- Despite significant financial setbacks, insurance proceeds and asset sales are expected to bolster PBF's balance sheet and reduce debt levels.
- Crack spreads are recovering, and management's cost-cutting efforts aim for $350 million in savings, likely restoring positive EBITDA.
- With shares trading below replacement cost and significant upside potential, I maintain a strong buy rating, expecting shares to recover to $30.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.