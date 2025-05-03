March’s sell-off trend in global government debt markets was reversed in April, with 10-year benchmark bond yields decreasing across the board, except those for Canada. The month began with the U.S. administration announcing sweeping tariff hikes on April 2, a
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - April 2025
Summary
- March’s sell-off trend in global government debt markets was reversed in April, with 10-year benchmark bond yields decreasing across the board, except those for Canada.
- According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. GDP contracted at a 0.3% rate in the first quarter of 2025, while the annual inflation rate eased for the second consecutive month to 2.4% in March.
- The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 3.99% in the two days following the global tariff announcement, before climbing 50 basis points to 4.49% on April 11, and then coming back down to 4.17% at month-end.
