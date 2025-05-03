I bought my first shares of United Rentals (NYSE: URI ) stock at the depths of the COVID-19 panic. That purchase went on to become one of my best ever investment decisions, but after selling the position in

I manage a handful of portfolios, all of which have outperformed the S&P 500 index since inception in 2020. I like to evaluate businesses as a business - not a stock ticker - and invest when I judge the market to have significantly mispriced them. I have a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA, but I've learned the most from reading and listening to investors I admire, including Warren Buffet (obviously), Charlie Munger, Phil Fisher and Nick Sleep.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.