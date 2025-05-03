Clarivate: Organic Growth Has Reached A Potential Inflection Point

May 03, 2025 4:33 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT) StockCLVT
Value Sights
21 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I rate Clarivate a buy, as 1Q25 marks a potential turning point with positive organic growth driven by stronger renewals and a healthier recurring revenue mix.
  • CLVT's recurring revenue now makes up 83% of total sales, with organic recurring revenue growing by 0.6% y/y, indicating improved fundamentals.
  • The IP segment shows promise, with 1.3% y/y organic growth, driven by stronger patent renewals and new AI tools like Derwent's AI-powered search feature.

Close Up Of Business Colleagues Using Digital Tablet Together

Tom Werner

Investment action

I give a buy rating for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) as I think 1Q25 marks a potential turning point. Organic growth finally turned positive, and what matters most is how it happened—stronger renewals, a healthier recurring revenue mix, and encouraging

This article was written by

Value Sights
21 Followers
I’m a fundamental, valuation-driven investor with a strong focus on identifying businesses that have the potential to scale over time and unlock massive terminal value. My investment approach centers around understanding the core economics of a business—its competitive moat, unit economics, reinvestment runway, and management quality—and how those factors translate into long-term free cash flow generation and shareholder value creation. I focus on fundamental research, and I tend to focus on sectors with strong secular tailwinds. Professionally, I am a self-educated investor that started this journey 10 years ago. Currently, I am managing my own funds, seeded from friends and family. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha is to share investment insights, and also at the same garner feedback from fellow investors in this site. My aim is to help readers focus on what truly drives long-term equity value. I believe good analysis should be both analytical and accessible, and I hope my work adds value to readers looking for high-quality, long-term investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLVT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLVT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News