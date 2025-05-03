The Play On Legend Biotech

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Legend Biotech's shares have dropped over 60% due to safety and competitive concerns surrounding its sole commercial asset, Carvykti, despite its promising revenue potential.
  • Carvykti, a CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, has shown strong efficacy but faces supply constraints and upcoming competition from Gilead and Arcellx's anito-cel.
  • Legend's collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and expanded manufacturing capabilities aim to address supply issues and achieve $5 billion in peak revenue for Carvykti.
  • An analysis of Legend Biotech follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Biotech road sign on economy background with graph and coins.

Maria Vonotna

Shares of pure-play cell therapy concern Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) have fallen over 60% since peaking in July 2023 as safety and competitive issues for its sole commercial asset Carvykti weigh. The looming competition, in the form of very late-line

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
50.98K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LEGN, PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LEGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LEGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LEGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News