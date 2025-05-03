Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 7% of their value. I have generally been cautious on PRU, viewing it as an income-oriented stock with limited
Prudential Financial: Underperformance Creates Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Prudential Financial's shares have declined 7% over the past year, but recent solid financial results and a favorable macro outlook make me more bullish now.
- The company reported Q1 earnings of $3.29 per share, beating estimates, with strong demand for lower-risk retirement products and positive net flows in asset management.
- Prudential's solid balance sheet, strong liquidity, and secure 5.3% dividend support a compelling investment case, with shares trading below 1.1x book value.
- I now rate Prudential as a buy, expecting a 15-20% total return opportunity, driven by sustainable 13+% ROE and undervalued shares.
