I'm an individual investor managing my own as well as family members' portfolios. I very much enjoy the investing process, getting to learn about a variety of new and interesting companies, learning about investing psychology, and all the myriad things that contribute to successful (as well as not so successful) investing outcomes. A core part of my investing philosophy is that I'm really looking for investment opportunities that "hit you like a 2x4-to-the-head with how obvious they are," to paraphrase Mohnish Pabrai. Thus, while granularity is crucial at times, a lot of my writing will be towards broad themes speaking to the obviousness (or lack thereof) of an investing idea. In my own investing, I tend to be rather concentrated, initiating positions at 5-10% of the portfolio. Initially I was more into the "cigar-butt" approach of deep value investing, but, over time, I've come around more to the Munger approach of trying to buy wonderful businesses and hold them for a long time. So, in general, my hope is to hold a business for a very long time, and especially to never trim, no matter what percentage of the portfolio it balloons into. Put another way, I very much subscribe to the approach which says "don't cut your flowers and water your weeds." I don't claim to be an expert on most things, so when I go wrong, I will be looking forward to an education from the smart readers and participants of the SeekingAlpha community. Happy investing!