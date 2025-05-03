How To Profit From What Might Be The Craziest Year In Stock Market History

Summary

  • April 2025 saw both the worst April market drop since 1932 and the longest winning streak in decades (9 days), highlighting unprecedented volatility.
  • Technical indicators and extreme sentiment levels suggest potential short-term gains, but long-term investors should brace for a potentially unprecedented two bear markets in one year.
  • Timing the market is nearly impossible, even the best trader in history, Jim Simons, can't do it. The average 10-year returns after VIX 50+ is 305%.
  • Extreme volatility historically signals exceptional long-term gains (18 %+ CAGR returns over five years), offering patient, disciplined investors a chance to buy world-class dividend stocks at attractive valuations.
  • If the historical returns play out, by April 7th, 2026, stocks will be 9% above current record highs, but between now and then, we could see almost anything. Smart investors don't pray for luck; they make their own.
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

This is proving to be one of the craziest years for the stock market, and I will show you how it might become the craziest year ever. Not figuratively, but truly, a spectacularly strange series of unfortunate events.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

