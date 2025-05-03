What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street closed out a strong week on a historic note, with the benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday notching a nine-day win streak—its longest such run since November 2004.
Sentiment was boosted by some solid quarterly earnings and positive rhetoric on tariffs and trade, including signs that U.S. and China relations were thawing. Market participants also received a host of economic data that reflected the impact of tariffs, most notably the first quarterly contraction in U.S. economic growth since the start of 2022.
In terms of earnings, Magnificent 7 members Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) were the biggest names to report.
Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook-parent Meta (META) delivered blowout quarterly numbers and issued guidance that quelled economic concerns. The companies also said they remained committed to heavy spending on artificial intelligence. On the other hand, analysts fretted over the potential impact of tariffs on Apple's (AAPL) gross margins, while Amazon's (AMZN) slightly conservative current quarter guidance disappointed.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) advanced +2.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +3.4%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +3.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Seeking Alpha's Calls Of The Week
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow +3.0% to 41,317. S&P 500 +2.9% to 5,687. Nasdaq +3.4% to 17,978. Russell 2000 +3.2% to 2,021. CBOE Volatility Index -8.7% to 22.68.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.1%. Utilities +1.9%. Financials +3.6%. Telecom +4.2%. Healthcare +0.3%. Industrials +4.3%. Information Technology +4%. Materials +2.8%. Energy -0.7%. Consumer Discretionary +1.6%. Real Estate +3.4%.
World Indices
London +2.2% to 8,596. France +3.1% to 7,770. Germany +3.8% to 23,087. Japan +3.2% to 36,831. China -0.5% to 3,279. Hong Kong +2.4% to 22,505. India +1.6% to 80,502.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -7.5% to $58.29/bbl. Gold -1.3% to $3,257./oz. Natural Gas +23.6% to 3.63. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.307.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.61%. USD/JPY +0.87%. GBP/USD -0.33%. Bitcoin +1.9%. Litecoin +0.6%. Ethereum +0.9%. XRP +1.1%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Carrier Global (CARR) +19%. Arista Networks (ANET) +17%. Trane Technologies (TT) +15%. DexCom (DXCM) +14%. Howmet Aerospace (HWM) +13%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) -18%. Targa Resources (TRGP) -9%. First Solar (FSLR) -8%. Super Micro Computer (SMCI) -8%. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) -7%.
