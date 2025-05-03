Industrial giant Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) released its Q1 2025 earnings after the market's closing bell on May 1. The results were less than inspiring, and the company’s own projections for the reminder of the year were
Lack Of Organic Growth Is Weighing On Ingersoll Rand
Summary
- Ingersoll Rand released less than impressive quarterly results on May 1. The company missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
- The company has been on a buying spree over the last 18 months, which has increased its total revenues but also caused its debt load to rise by over 70%.
- Efficiencies from these new business lines are not yet apparent, as profit margins decreased significantly in Q1 2025.
- A pattern of declining organic revenue, declining margins, and rising debt are the main reasons that I am rating the stock as a sell at this time.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.