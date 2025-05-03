The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is my latest analysis in a series of income ETF analysis I have been on to in the past month. In this analysis, I will roughly follow a similar
JEPQ Falls Short On Income And Volatility Control
Summary
- JEPQ invests in large-cap stocks and sells NASDAQ 100 call options and aims to generate income and smooth capital appreciation.
- Performance shows poor volatility smoothening vs. holding NDX.
- Total Returns matches NDX in bear markets and underperforms NDX in bull markets.
- Investors should consider NDX ETFs to ride NDX and look at other alternative income plans to generate periodic income - JEPQ fails at both.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.