Pedro Goulart
  • Darden Restaurants hit my price target with a 45% total return, driven by strategic menu additions and strong brand performance, especially Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.
  • Despite industry challenges, Darden's Q3 FY 2025 revenue grew 6.16% YoY, with a notable 2.6% same-store sales growth, outperforming the industry average.
  • The Uber Direct partnership boosted delivery volume by 40%-50%, and new lean prototypes for Cheddar's and Yard House are accelerating restaurant openings.
  • With Darden shares trading near their 5-year average P/E, expect steady returns from dividends and share buybacks but limited short-term capital gains.

Restaurante Cheddar"s Scratch Kitchen. Cheddar"s Scratch Kitchen pertence e é operado pela Darden Restaurants.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Finally, after babysitting my Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) call for what felt like half a year, we hit the inflection point: the stock finally reached my price target. It's a sweet time, but we got there.

I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

