Finally, after babysitting my Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) call for what felt like half a year, we hit the inflection point: the stock finally reached my price target. It's a sweet time, but we got there.
Darden Restaurants: At $200 Sit Back And Enjoy Your Dividends
Summary
- Darden Restaurants hit my price target with a 45% total return, driven by strategic menu additions and strong brand performance, especially Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.
- Despite industry challenges, Darden's Q3 FY 2025 revenue grew 6.16% YoY, with a notable 2.6% same-store sales growth, outperforming the industry average.
- The Uber Direct partnership boosted delivery volume by 40%-50%, and new lean prototypes for Cheddar's and Yard House are accelerating restaurant openings.
- With Darden shares trading near their 5-year average P/E, expect steady returns from dividends and share buybacks but limited short-term capital gains.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.