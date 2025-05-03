Dogs Of The Dow Chase May's 'Safer' Buy

May 03, 2025 9:46 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(19min)

Summary

  • Verizon is the only Dow Dog meeting the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding the single share price, supported by adequate free cash flow.
  • Analyst projections suggest top Dow Dogs could net gains between 21.02% and 45.17% by May 2026, with an average net gain of 32.18%.
  • 28 of 30 current Dow-listed stocks pay dividends. As of 5/1/25, the top ten ranged from 2.64%-6.26% by annual yield, and another top ten ranged from 18.06%-46.15% in broker-estimated target-price-upsides.
  • Analyst-estimated top-ten net gains from Dow’s May dividend dogs ranged from 21.02%-45.96% from HD, AMZN, CVX, MSFT, MRK, NKE, CRM, DIS, UNH, and NVDA, per YCharts.
  • Ten top Dow “safer" dividend yields ranged 1.68%-6.26% from TRV; CAT; HON; MCD, HD, PG, IBM, CSCO, CVX, & VZ. Their free cash flow yields ranged from 2.95% to 14.88%.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Happy playful pet dog puppy running between flowers in spring

Wavetop/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, one of the ten lowest-priced Dogs of the Dow is ready to buy. March finds only Verizon (

Get the Dogs Of The Dow Dividend Dogcatcher History

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening or morning before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Be sure to comment below on all stock tickers you favor or dislike or you are just curious about to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.13K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
DIS--
The Walt Disney Company
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News