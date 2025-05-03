Put Spread Selling Overlays In Core Bond Portfolios

While index funds provide broad market exposure to credit and interest rate risk, they do not take advantage of a persistent market inefficiency called the Volatility Risk Premium, which occurs due to investors consistently overpaying for downside protection.
A put spread writing strategy allows investors to keep full upside exposure in the core bond portfolio while collecting premiums from put options that sit below current equity market option strike prices. The risk is controlled by simultaneously buying another put option to cap potential losses.
The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) provides a systematic, risk-managed solution that allows advisors to capture these potential benefits efficiently in a turnkey solution.
By Adam Stewart
Rethinking Traditional Core Bond Exposure
Financial advisors seeking moderate-risk income potential for clients often turn to broad-based, low-cost investment-grade intermediate core bond index funds. Yet, while index funds provide broad market exposure to credit and interest rate (duration) risk, they
Since 2013, Liquid Strategies has been applying a layer of index option investing to traditional bond and stock portfolios, creating practical solutions for managing clients’ cash flow and growth objectives. Overlay Shares eliminates past inhibitors of overlay adoption to make this strategy available to a broader investment community.