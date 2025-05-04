President Trump says there are trade talks with China. Beijing denies it. Around the time the US reports that the world's largest economy contracted slightly in Q1 (0.3% annualized), US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that the effective embargo was shutting down the
Week Ahead: FOMC In No Hurry To Cut Rates While BOE Easing Set To Accelerate
Summary
- With a decent jobs report in hand, the Fed has no incentive to either cut rates or signal that it is preparing to cut.
- With Q1 GDP behind us, recognizably massively distorted, the focus is on Q2 data, beginning with last week's employment data.
- Beijing has defied expectations of a significant devaluation to offset the US tariffs.
- The dollar appeared to have carved out a technical bottom pattern against the yen.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense