One thing I love about ETFs is the tailored nature of their approach to basket investing. They are so varied in their thematic offerings that it does not come as much of a surprise to learn
BKGI: Good Equity-Income Balance, But Poor Geo Spread And Highly Tariff-Sensitive
Summary
- ETFs surpassed $10 trillion in assets in 2024, with significant growth in equity and fixed-income ETFs, despite political uncertainties impacting equity ETF flows.
- The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF offers a 5.55% yield, targeting 6%, providing stability and compensating for equity volatility.
- BKGI's focus on infrastructure equities, utilities, energy, and industrial stocks makes it resilient against geopolitical risks but vulnerable to tariff impacts on raw materials.
- Tariffs could squeeze margins, posing a risk to BKGI's infrastructure sector investments.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.